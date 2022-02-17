KZN pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by another pupil
Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal pupil has died following a stabbing incident at a school on the KZN North Coast.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, they were called to the school situated in Trenance park just after 11.15am following reports of a stabbing.
According to Balram, the pupil sustained a stab wound to the chest and was transported privately to hospital.
“On arrival at the school, our officers were informed that the critically injured student was transported privately to a local clinic where he was declared deceased on arrival.
“The suspect is believed to be another pupil of the school. However, he has not been identified at this stage.”
KZN Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said district officials had been sent to the schools to establish what transpired.
“We have not received a formal report about the matter but have seen it in the media.
“As a Department, we strongly condemn it. We are going to act, working with the police and all other law enforcement, and take strong action against any perpetrators or anyone who injures or harms our learners.”
SAPS have been approached for comment.
IOL