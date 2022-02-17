KZN pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by another pupil

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, they were called to the school situated in Trenance park just after 11.15am following reports of a stabbing.

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal pupil has died following a stabbing incident at a school on the KZN North Coast.

According to Balram, the pupil sustained a stab wound to the chest and was transported privately to hospital.

“On arrival at the school, our officers were informed that the critically injured student was transported privately to a local clinic where he was declared deceased on arrival.

“The suspect is believed to be another pupil of the school. However, he has not been identified at this stage.”