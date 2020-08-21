KZN records 81 new deaths as SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 603 338
Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest Covid-19 statistics from the South African Department of Health, 81 deaths in KZN have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
KZN has a cumulative of 108 788 cases with 1 905 deaths as per the latest report.
The report also confirmed that SA had breached the 600 000 mark with 3 398 new cases reported, bringing the tally up to 603 338.
On Friday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the total number of deaths now stood at 12 843 with 225 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours:
KwaZulu-Natal - 81
Eastern Cape - 57
Gauteng - 46
Western Cape - 25
North West - 10
Northern Cape - 6
Mkhize said SA's recovery rate remained at 82% with 500 102 having recovered from Covid-19.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 August. pic.twitter.com/4t09HDOZPR— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 21, 2020
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 504 507 with 24 224 new tests conducted since the last report.
Earlier on Friday, Mkhize announced that the country's fight against Covid-19 has been bolstered by the addition of more than 2000 interns.
He said a further 41 medical interns who had studied abroad and who had passed their examinations will be deployed to various provinces across the country.
IOL