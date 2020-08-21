KZN records 81 new deaths as SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 603 338

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Covid-19 statistics from the South African Department of Health, 81 deaths in KZN have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

KZN has a cumulative of 108 788 cases with 1 905 deaths as per the latest report.

The report also confirmed that SA had breached the 600 000 mark with 3 398 new cases reported, bringing the tally up to 603 338.

On Friday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the total number of deaths now stood at 12 843 with 225 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours: