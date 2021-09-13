KZN remains Covid-19 epicentre but only 1.8 million out of 7.2 million residents have been vaccinated

DURBAN: South Africa has moved to lockdown level two after the number of Covid-19 cases declining. However, KwaZulu-Natal still accounts for most new infections. By Sunday afternoon, the National Department of Health said 3 961 new Covid-19 infections were recorded. Of those, 1 105 (28%) were in KZN.

According to data released in KZN, of the 7.2 million adults, only 1.8 million (24% of the population) have been vaccinated. Gauteng is leading the provinces, with the highest number of vaccines administered – 2.8 million. However, it also has the most people – 11. 3 million. The Western Cape, which has an adult population of almost five million, had administered close to 1.8 million vaccinations.

By percentages, the province has administered the most number of vaccines. Data also revealed that 7.2 million South Africans are fully inoculated against Covid-19. Ten days ago, the figure stood at a million less than that. Four million people have had the Pfizer vaccine and just over 3.2 million the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.