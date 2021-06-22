KZN school closes after 22 matrics attend party and one tests positive for Covid-19

Durban: A school on the KZN North Coast says it has closed its doors for the week after finding out that 20 learners had attended a party together and one of them tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement on Facebook, Belverton Secondary School said that a Grade 12 learner hosted a party on June 16 and one of the learners who attended had tested positive for Covid-19.

“With this new information that has been circulated, we have managed to trace the close contacts. There were 22 confirmed grade 12 learners and one grade 9 learner who attended the party.”

The school said that after consultation with the Department of Health and the Department of Basic Education, it was decided that it was in everyone’s best interest to close the school until June 24. The statement said the school would be deep cleaned and sanitised on Thursday. It said special arrangements were made with the Department of Health and the Tongaat Community Centre to accommodate learners to undergo Covid-19 testing.

“Those learners that attended the party will not be allowed in school on Friday, June 25 without proof of their results.” Vee Gani, the chairperson of the Parents Association of KwaZulu-Natal, said that although parties were not illegal, he would be concerned about a group of youngsters getting together. “The chances of them letting them their guard down is very high.

“On the other hand, as much as gatherings are allowed and you have to take the necessary precautions, don’t go anywhere unless it is absolutely necessary. “A party is not a necessity.” He added that it was irresponsible.

“It happened a few months ago at Rage, where youngsters got together to socialise and a number of them tested positive afterwards.” When contacted for comment, Belverton Secondary School directed all questions to the Department of Education. Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said all schools were given health and safety protocols in handling Covid-19.