KZN school principals receive digital tablets to keep up with technology
Share this article:
DURBAN: The KZN Department of Education said more than 1 000 school principals received digital tablets to help them keep up with advancing technology.
The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu is living up to his commitment to ensuring that by the end of this academic year, all school principals in KwaZulu-Natal would have each received a tablet to help them with their day-to-day school administration and management.
“A total of 1 046 principals, from the Ugu and uMlazi Districts, were each given the tablets, at a ceremony held at the Umzinto Town Hall, on the KZN South Coast.
“Technology is rapidly advancing and there are no signs of stopping it, as it continues to transform all sectors – including education. The demands for modernised teaching methods is increasing. These gadgets will help principals with their day-to-day school administration, management and lesson planning,” said department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa
IOL