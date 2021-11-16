KZN school principals receive digital tablets to keep up with technology

DURBAN: The KZN Department of Education said more than 1 000 school principals received digital tablets to help them keep up with advancing technology.

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu is living up to his commitment to ensuring that by the end of this academic year, all school principals in KwaZulu-Natal would have each received a tablet to help them with their day-to-day school administration and management.