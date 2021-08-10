KZN security guard killed in drive-by shooting

Durban: Police are investigating a case of murder after a security guard was killed in Springfield, Durban, in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday morning According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the security guard believed to be in his fifties was on Electron Road when he was shot by unknown suspects who were in a vehicle, at about 6.25am.

“He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead at the scene.” Gwala said the matter was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. According to Kyle van Reenen from Emer G Med, paramedics arrived at the scene and found the guard with “fatal gunshot wounds ”.