KZN son killed by mom was not a gangster, says aunt

Durban: The family of Asanda Kwanda Nzama who was killed by his mother in April last year, told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he was not a gangster in any way. Nzama’s mother Ziningi Jane Nzama, 49, pleaded guilty to her son’s murder.

She was sentenced to 20 years behind bars as part of a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement. In her plea, Nzama described her son as abusive person who took drugs. She outlined how she sought the help of her boyfriend and another person to kill her son, and also took out a life insurance policy on him.

Nzama said she found her son’s body in his bedroom on April 14. He had been shot. Months later, she confessed to police and has turned State witness in the trial of her co-accused.

However, Asanda’s aunt Winnie Nzama described him as an obedient child. In her victim impact statement, which was done on behalf of their family, Nzama said: “He was not a gangster in any way, but a humble and down-to-earth child like most children who made mistakes like all children do. “As a family, we had great expectations of him even though he liked the more lavish things in life and got along with just about anyone. His siblings loved him dearly.“

She said that when the family heard about his death, they were shocked, surprised and deeply heartbroken. “We were shocked as to what was happening In our family as, in the year 2020, Asanda's father was shot and killed on the family's home premises. Asanda's passing came at a time while we were still traumatized by his father's passing.” She said the murder of family members have made them emotionally restless.

“We are always on alert and constantly wondering who will be next, we always have our doors closed and locked even in broad daylight and even the children are afraid of playing outside. “The family and the community were traumatized upon seeing the manner in which the deceased was killed. The deceased was lying in a pool of blood on the bed, and even on the floor there was a pool of blood. “We pray to the court to give the accused a just sentence, so that we, as a family, are satisfied, because the whole incident was planned and that they used their skills to plan it to the tee.”