KZN taxi boss shot multiple times in the head by masked gunman

Durban: KZN police are investigating the murder of a taxi boss who was shot dead in Verulam on Saturday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that when police arrived at the scene in Olivine Road, Everest Heights, they found a dead body lying in the road.

“One of the victims alleged that he was standing on the road with the deceased when an unknown male who was walking down the road suddenly drew a firearm and shot at the three of them.” Mbele said the deceased was shot multiple times on the head. “Another victim was shot in the left upper arm and the third victim sustained a laceration in the waist.”

Mbele said the gunman ran up the road and jumped into a getaway vehicle that had no registration plates. Mbele said the deceased was a taxi owner from Reservoir Hills and operates taxis in Tongaat and Pinetown. “The motive for the shooting is suspected to be taxi related.”

She said the gunman could not be identified as he was wearing a mask. Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said they received a call from residents reporting multiple shots being fired on Olivine Road. “Reaction Officers were dispatched to investigate and, on arrival, found a man lying in the road bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head. A second male was shot in his left arm while his employer was grazed on his hip. Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.