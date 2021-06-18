News
A KZN teacher is expected in the dock over allegations he raped a learner in the school toilets.
KZN teacher charged for allegedly raping learner in school toilets

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 29m ago

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal teacher is expected to appear in the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Friday, following allegations that he raped a learner in the school toilets.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the alleged incident took place on June 9.

“It is alleged that the11-year-old girl was at a school in Madadeni when she was raped by one of the teacher’s, in the school toilets.

“It is further alleged she was threatened to be killed should she report the matter to anyone. The victim informed her mother what transpired and a case of rape was opened at Madadeni SAPS.”

Gwala said the docket was transferred to Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

“The suspect was arrested on Thursday morning by the FCS Unit.”

