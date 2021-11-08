KZN teacher found dead in her home with her throat slit

Durban: A teacher was found dead in her home with her throat slit on the KZN South Coast. According to the Department of Social Development in KZN, the 53-year-old was found on Sunday morning in Nyangwini village, Ward 11 of uMzumbe local Municipality.

KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said Hibberdene SAPS were investigating a case of murder and house robbery after a 53-year-old woman was found lying in the passage of her home. Gwala said the victim sustained a stab wound and two vehicles were stolen. She said two suspects were taken in for questioning however nothing linked them to the crime scene as yet.

“The investigation continues.” KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has described the death as barbaric and cruel. According to MEC Khoza the victim was a teacher at Makhoso Primary School.

She expressed shock and sadness at this incident and sent her deepest condolences to the woman’s family. "This is too barbaric. It is cruel and insensitive. We have seen a number of cases of women murdered in the area of uMzumbe, but not even a single person has been arrested. “We are very concerned about the snail’s pace in resolving such cases. It cannot be business as usual while women are terrorised by criminals in uMzumbe," she said.

MEC Khoza said a lot of interventions had been made in uMzumbe to protect women from abuse and murders, and it is concerning to see cases increasing. "We offer our deepest condolences. We have sent our team of social workers to meet with the family. This team is assigned to comfort them and provide psychological support during this difficult period," she added. She appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the murder of the woman to make contact with the police.