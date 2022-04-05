KZN teacher in court over theft of cattle

Durban: A KwaZulu Natal teacher appeared in the Kokstad Magistrate’s Court on Monday over allegations of stealing cattle. The 51-year-old was arrested during an operation on April 1.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the the Kokstad Stock Theft Unit conducted an operation in the Intsikeni area. “During the operation they spotted a truck driving between Intsikeni and Franklin transporting livestock. “The truck with three cattle was stopped and it was established that the cattle were stolen from a farm in the Franklin area.

“The stolen cattle were handed back to the lawful owner.“ The man is facing a charge of stock theft. Police said in a separate incident, three young people who allegedly stole 13 cattle and were attempting to transport them to Lesotho have been nabbed.

Story continues below Advertisment

On March 30 at around 4pm, the suspects aged between 16 and 21, were intercepted by police in the Evatt area. “It was established that the cattle were stolen in Intsikeni last month and were on their way to Lesotho.” Gwala said the trio were charged in terms of the Immigration Act as they were in the country illegally.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The stolen cattle were handed back to the lawful owner.” The suspects will appear again in the Intsikeni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. IOL