KZN teen charged for staging kidnapping with girl she met on social media

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a warning against wasting police resources after two female teenagers allegedly staged a kidnapping and demanded ransom from one of the girl’s families. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the 17-year-old teenager left her home at Ndindindi in Nquthu on March 25 at around 10am.

“Her whereabouts were unknown to the family members and a missing person docket was opened at Nquthu SAPS for investigation.” Gwala said the docket was later changed to kidnapping after an unknown person demanded R8 000 from her family. She said the docket was assigned to the Dundee Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. They worked “tirelessly, utilising all available resources” to search for the kidnapped victim.

Gwala said the investigation revealed that the kidnapped victim was at U Section in uMlazi. She said an operation was put in place on April 6 in Umlazi. Gwala said that when the victim saw police, she allegedly fled into a nearby house.

“She was chased and was found under the influence of liquor,” said Gwala. She said further investigations revealed that the victim left her home and visited a 15-year-old girl whom she alleged she met on social media. “It is alleged she stayed with her the entire weekend while her family and police were worried sick about her disappearance.

“It is further alleged that she was having a good time with her new friend and they staged a kidnapping. “During the investigation, it was established that videos were taken of her to create the impression that she was being held captive. The videos were forwarded to her family and a ransom was demanded.” Gwala said the teenagers face charges of extortion, conspiracy to commit an offence as well as defeating the ends of justice.

They appeared in the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court on 8 April 2022. However, the matter was not enrolled. “The docket will now be transferred to uMlazi SAPS for further investigation. The suspects were released into their parents’ custody pending further investigation.” She said police would like to warn the members of the community to refrain from reporting fake cases.