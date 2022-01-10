KZN teenager among 11 nabbed for string of business robberies

Durban: A teenager is among 11 people who have been allegedly linked to a string of business robberies in the Mtubatuba area. Police said these business robberies had taken place from November until January.

“Police at Mtubatuba noticed an increase in business robberies being committed by a group of armed suspects. “The suspects were targeting businesses and they would rob the staff at gunpoint before fleeing the scene without harming anyone,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala. The Empangeni Tactical Response Team conducted an operation between January 6 and 7.

A total of 11 people were arrested at different homesteads in Mtubatuba. “Two were found in illegal possession firearms and 11 rounds of ammunition.” Gwala said more arrests were expected as the investigation unfolds.