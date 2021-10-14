KZN teenager and his brother arrested over two robberies in Brighton Beach

A 19-year-old and his older brother were arrested on Wednesday and charged for allegedly being linked to two robberies in the Brighton Beach area. According to KZN police it is alleged that two people were robbed of their cellphones and belongings in September and this month.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Brighton Beach detectives, assisted by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations (Narcotics), Crime Intelligence and metro police, carried out an intelligence-driven operation at around 10pm. “They proceeded to Reservoir Hills where two men aged 19 and 25 were found on the premises and were placed under arrest. “Two firearms and a vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime were seized by police.