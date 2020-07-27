KZN, these are the Covid-19 hotspot areas

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has officially taken over as the Covid-19 epicentre in South Africa.

In just 24 hours, KZN cases increased by more than 3 500.

According to figures released by the national Department of Health, KZN recorded 60 532 cases on Saturday and that number increased by 3 629 on Sunday.

"It is no longer a disease from the distance, it is here at home. It is now our friends, colleagues, neighbours, brothers, mothers and sisters who are testing positive. The storm is here and can be seen through the unprecedented number of infections.

“It is unleashing a lot of impacts. It is raging. It requires us to, more than ever before, be more vigilant, and to adhere to protocols," he said.