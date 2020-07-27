News
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed the hotspot areas that have recorded the most Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Picture: Supplied
KZN, these are the Covid-19 hotspot areas

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has officially taken over as the Covid-19 epicentre in South Africa.

In just 24 hours, KZN cases increased by more than 3 500.

According to figures released by the national Department of Health, KZN recorded 60 532 cases on Saturday and that number increased by 3 629 on Sunday.

"It is no longer a disease from the distance, it is here at home. It is now our friends, colleagues, neighbours, brothers, mothers and sisters who are testing positive. The storm is here and can be seen through the unprecedented number of infections.

“It is unleashing a lot of impacts. It is raging. It requires us to, more than ever before, be more vigilant, and to adhere to protocols," he said.

Zikalala said the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts remain two of the areas with the most recorded cases of Covid-19.

He said he has decided to share details of every district, suburb and township bearing the brunt of the coronavirus.

"A week ago, we had 40 045 positive cases of which 2 574 were still active. We also had 2 758 new cases and 11 055 recoveries," he said.

These are the hotspot areas:

EThekwini: Umlazi, KwaMashu, Phoenix, Chatsworth, Inanda, Newlands, Tongaat, Pinetown, Westville, Ntuzuma

Umgungundlovu: Umsunduzi (CBD, Elandskop, Grange, Bisley, Imbali, LIncon Maede, Hayfields, Montain Rise, Northdale, Scottsvile, Sobantu

Mpofana: Townville

Mkhambathini: Maqongqo

Richmond: Thornville

Harry Gwala: Umzimkhulu

King Cethwayo: Umlalazi Nogobhoza reserve, Ezingwenya, Nkume, Island, Vuma, Eziqwaqweni, Edankweni, Imbizo, Emaqeleni, Umlalazi, Ezinkiliji, Amandawe)

Nkandla: Within Ekombe Hospital and Mashinga

Umhlathuze: Ngwelezana Township, Jabulani, Matsana and Qalakabusha Correctional Services, Ngwelezana Township A & B section

Mthonjaneni: Melmoth Town, Thubalethu Phase 1-5, Mfanefile, Nkwenkwe, Mgabhi Store and Ndabazensangu area

Ilembe: KwaDukuza, Mandeni

Ugu: Port Shepstone, Gamalakhe, Margate, Murchison, Nzimakhwe, Harding, Scottburgh

Umkhanyakude: Hlabisa

Umzinyathi: Umvoti, Pomeroy (Nhlanhleni), Umsinga (Cosh wards), Esidakeni, Othulin Lwezulu

Zululand: Abaqulusi (Mondlo, Vryheid Town, Bhekuzulu, Hlobane), EDumbe (Paulpietersburg, Town, Tholakele, Ceza (Echibini Area, Brush area, Nsukazi area, Pongolo (Ncotshane, Kwa Lubisi), Nongoma, Dabhasi, Maphophoma, Nongoma Town, Usuthu, White City

Uthukela: Alfred Duma, Observation, Steadville, Accaciaville, Inkosi Langalibalele (Phangweni C Section), CBD, Bhekuzulu,

Amajuba: Newcastle, Osizweni, Madadeni, Madlangeni, Utrect Town, Dannhauser, Durnacol, Shepstone Lake

