KZN, these are the Covid-19 hotspot areas
Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has officially taken over as the Covid-19 epicentre in South Africa.
In just 24 hours, KZN cases increased by more than 3 500.
According to figures released by the national Department of Health, KZN recorded 60 532 cases on Saturday and that number increased by 3 629 on Sunday.
"It is no longer a disease from the distance, it is here at home. It is now our friends, colleagues, neighbours, brothers, mothers and sisters who are testing positive. The storm is here and can be seen through the unprecedented number of infections.
“It is unleashing a lot of impacts. It is raging. It requires us to, more than ever before, be more vigilant, and to adhere to protocols," he said.
Zikalala said the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts remain two of the areas with the most recorded cases of Covid-19.
He said he has decided to share details of every district, suburb and township bearing the brunt of the coronavirus.
"A week ago, we had 40 045 positive cases of which 2 574 were still active. We also had 2 758 new cases and 11 055 recoveries," he said.
These are the hotspot areas:
EThekwini: Umlazi, KwaMashu, Phoenix, Chatsworth, Inanda, Newlands, Tongaat, Pinetown, Westville, Ntuzuma
Umgungundlovu: Umsunduzi (CBD, Elandskop, Grange, Bisley, Imbali, LIncon Maede, Hayfields, Montain Rise, Northdale, Scottsvile, Sobantu
Mpofana: Townville
Mkhambathini: Maqongqo
Richmond: Thornville
Harry Gwala: Umzimkhulu
King Cethwayo: Umlalazi Nogobhoza reserve, Ezingwenya, Nkume, Island, Vuma, Eziqwaqweni, Edankweni, Imbizo, Emaqeleni, Umlalazi, Ezinkiliji, Amandawe)
Nkandla: Within Ekombe Hospital and Mashinga
Umhlathuze: Ngwelezana Township, Jabulani, Matsana and Qalakabusha Correctional Services, Ngwelezana Township A & B section
Mthonjaneni: Melmoth Town, Thubalethu Phase 1-5, Mfanefile, Nkwenkwe, Mgabhi Store and Ndabazensangu area
Ilembe: KwaDukuza, Mandeni
Ugu: Port Shepstone, Gamalakhe, Margate, Murchison, Nzimakhwe, Harding, Scottburgh
Umkhanyakude: Hlabisa
Umzinyathi: Umvoti, Pomeroy (Nhlanhleni), Umsinga (Cosh wards), Esidakeni, Othulin Lwezulu
Zululand: Abaqulusi (Mondlo, Vryheid Town, Bhekuzulu, Hlobane), EDumbe (Paulpietersburg, Town, Tholakele, Ceza (Echibini Area, Brush area, Nsukazi area, Pongolo (Ncotshane, Kwa Lubisi), Nongoma, Dabhasi, Maphophoma, Nongoma Town, Usuthu, White City
Uthukela: Alfred Duma, Observation, Steadville, Accaciaville, Inkosi Langalibalele (Phangweni C Section), CBD, Bhekuzulu,
Amajuba: Newcastle, Osizweni, Madadeni, Madlangeni, Utrect Town, Dannhauser, Durnacol, Shepstone Lake
IOL