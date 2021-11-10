KZN toddler found dehydrated after going missing for three days

Durban – A two-year-old toddler who had been reported missing for three days was found on Tuesday night. According to Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue, the toddler was dehydrated.

“IPSS’s Medical Rescues Unit, together with SAPS K9 SAR, responded to Sundumbili for reports of a missing two-year-old on Tuesday evening. “After several hours to locate the victim’s family and their homestead was unsuccessful,” Herbst said. “Units were forced to stand down. However, on Wednesday morning, units returned to the area and were able to locate the scene. Upon arrival it was established that the young girl had just been found by community members, after being lost for three days,” he said.

“The child was dehydrated and was stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue before being transported to hospital.” In a separate incident last month, the body of 4-year-old Asimdumise Phungwayo was found floating in Woodstock Dam in Bergville. Police said the child had been missing for 24 hours and an inquest had been opened.