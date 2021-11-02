KZN toddler found face down in a public pool rushed to hospital

Durban: A three-year-old toddler girl, who was found face down at a public school on Monday, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to reports of a drowning at the Port Shepstone public swimming pool on the KZN South Coast just after 5pm.

“According to members of the public, a three-year-old female child was found face down in the pool. “The child was pulled from the water and found to be unresponsive and not breathing.” Herbst said CPR was promptly initiated by lifeguards, and a pulse was regained.

“On arrival of Netcare 911 paramedics, the child was found to be responsive and breathing. “Once treated, the child was transported to hospital for further care.” Herbst advised that as we approached the festive season and warmer weather, parents had to ensure they were watching their children when they were swimming.