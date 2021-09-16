KZN wife gave would-be hitman a car, then demanded it back when he failed to kill her husband-Hawks

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the accused, Mbalenhle Xaba, made her first appearance in the Escourt Magistrate’s Court this week, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.

DURBAN: A 39-year-old woman who allegedly hired a hitman to kill her husband will remain behind bars.

Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime received information about a wife who allegedly hired a hitman to kill her husband in the Estcourt area.

“It is alleged that the couple was in the process of filing divorce papers.

“In November 2020, Xaba allegedly bought a motor vehicle and handed it over to the hired hitman as payment. The said hitman did not execute the hit. As result, Xaba demanded the vehicle back in order to give it to another hitman.”