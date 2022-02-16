KZN woman charged for allegedly falsely accusing two brothers of raping her

Durban: A 28-year-old woman who allegedly falsely accused two brothers of raping her last week has been charged with perjury. According to police, the woman alleged that she was asleep in a house at B Section in Osizweni when she heard someone opening the door on February 11 at around 9pm.

“She alleged that a known suspect, carrying a knife, entered and accused her of not paying rent,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “She further accused the man and his brother of raping her, and charges of rape were opened at Osizweni SAPS.” Gwala said the docket was transferred to Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

“The two brothers, aged 34 and 36, were arrested.” Police said, following an intensive investigation that was conducted by the investigating officer, it was established that the complainant lied under oath. “The two brothers were then released.”

Gwala said a case of perjury was opened for investigation at Osizweni SAPS. The woman made her first appearance in the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court this week and has been remanded in police custody. “We appeal to our citizens to refrain from reporting false cases as valuable police resources are wasted chasing untrue allegations, thus depriving genuine victims of crimes from realising justice.”