KZN woman's body found wrapped in a blanket in car boot
Durban: Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in the boot of a car in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal police said.
Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mountain Rise SAPS received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in Hanniville, near new sites, on Friday at 8.20pm. They went to the scene.
“On arrival, they searched the vehicle, opened the boot and found the body of a 48-year-old woman wrapped with blankets.
“The victim had bruises on the body and open wounds on the head, shoulder and chin.”
Gwala said a case of murder was opened for investigation.
The woman is believed to be a school teacher.
Gwala said a 16-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old Luyanda Luthuli appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
“They were remanded in custody until December 2 for a bail application.”
IOL