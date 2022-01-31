KZN’s alleged serial rapist finally nabbed after 14 years, linked to 22 cases

Durban: KZN police said an alleged serial rapist who has been terrorising victims since 2008 has finally been nabbed by the police and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The 50-year-old has been allegedly linked to 22 cases.

According to police, the man was arrested this weekend in Malukazi and faces an array of charges. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the first reported case dates back to 2008. “It is alleged the suspect targeted unsuspecting victims in the Durban CBD.

“In a calm and convincing manner, he would ask them to accompany him to Isipingo, either because he did know the area very well or would offer some assistance to the victim who was in distress, and in doing so, he would lure them to Isipingo as well. “They would board a taxi, and once at Isipingo, he would tell them that he needed to fetch his car from a particular house. “They would then walk a distance of about three kilometres, and the final destination will be in the bushy area on Wattle Place where he would strangle, rape and rob the victims of their valuables.”

Gwala said cases with a similar modus operandi kept on “piling up” until it became apparent that a serial rapist was in operation. “Concerted effort was put in trying to arrest the perpetrator, but he was proving to be very slippery when sought by the police.” She said the last case was reported on August 20, where the victim alleges that she was also lured to Isipingo, where she was also strangled and subsequently lost consciousness.

“When she woke up, she was naked. She sought help from the people on the street and reported the matter at Isipingo Police Station. After medical examinations were conducted, it was discovered that she had been raped.” Gwala said police had a difficult time nabbing the suspect as there was no proper description of the suspect from the victims, and he also used different names. “Painstaking police investigation coupled with calculated undercover work finally led detectives to a house at Malukazi where the suspect was found. With positive identifications from the two of the victims, he was subsequently arrested.”