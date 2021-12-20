Ladysmith man in court over killing of 8-month-old baby girl
Durban: A 36-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court in connection with the killing of an infant girl.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on December 17, in Khululeka Street in Tsakane, an 8-month-old girl was killed by a known suspect.
“A case of murder is being investigated by Ladysmith SAPS, and a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged accordingly.”
In a separate incident, in KwaZulu-Natal last month a 31-year-old man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s child and then murdered him was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Durban High Court.
Thembelani Ntengwana was convicted of the murder of 16-month-old Sibongakonke Nduduzi.
He killed the child in the Amaoti area near Phoenix in 2019.
IOL