Laezonia residents receive swift road repair assistance after heavy rainfall

Residents of Laezonia in Region 4, who suffered extensive road damage due to recent heavy rainfall, have received much-needed assistance. The intervention came after they reached out to the office of Section 79 chairperson for Environment and Agriculture Management, Hluphi Gafane.

Gafane swiftly took action by collaborating with the regional roads department and conducting a site visit to assess the damage at the settlement. Upon conducting the site visit, she observed firsthand the urgency of the situation, emphasising that immediate intervention was crucial to restore road accessibility and guarantee the safety of all users. With the support and collaboration of the regional Member of the Mayoral Committee Kholofelo Morodi, a dedicated team was deployed to assess the damage and determine the necessary repairs.

Gafane said initially the estimated turnaround time for repairs was set at two weeks. “However, due to the urgency of the matter and the unwavering commitment of the Region 4 Roads and Transport Department, the response time was significantly reduced. Within just three days, the team returned to Laezonia to level and rehabilitate the affected roads, bringing much-needed relief to the residents,” she said. She said the successful intervention was a direct result of the teamwork between the city authorities, the Roads and Transport Department, and cooperation of Laezonia residents.