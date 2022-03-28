Lawyer’s ex-wife jailed for Road Accident Fund fraud

Durban: A 55-year-old bookkeeper at a law firm has been convicted of Road Accident Fund fraud. On Friday, the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court convicted and sentenced Bernice Viljoen to fraud amounting to R500 000.

Viljoen is the ex-wife to Attorney Dewald Viljoen of Dewald Viljoen Attorneys. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the fraud took place between July 2009 and October 2011. “The employer was a registered attorney and held a trust account which was solely intended to be used for safekeeping of deposited monies which was received by him on behalf of his clients.

“Various deposits were made into the trust account. These deposits were related to Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims, property sales and debt collections. “The monies were never distributed to the rightful beneficiaries but rather into Dewald Viljoen Prokereurs business account and Boerdery bank account. “Bernice, as the bookkeeper of the practice, was aware of the unlawful misappropriations.”

Following various complaints by the victims in February 2012, the couple were arrested on March 17, 2016. Both appeared in court and were released on a warning. On Friday, Bernice was sentenced to two years of correctional supervision, which includes house arrest and community service.

A four-year jail term was suspended for a period of three years. The Hawks said Dewald Viljoen is still on trial. IOL