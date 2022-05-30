LEAP officers continue to yield success, arrest over 170 suspects in a week

Cape Town - The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), a division of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, continues to yield success.
In the week of May 16 until May 22, officers managed to arrest 176 suspects for a variety of offences.
The offences include possession of illegal firearms, possession of imitation firearms, ammunition, drugs, and dangerous weapons.
Illegal firearms were seized in Delft, Kraaifontein and Gugulethu.
According to the Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagan Allen, the impact of LEAP officers being deployed to communities is being felt.
Western Cape harnessing technology in its fight against crime with launch of safety dashboard
More than 1 600 deaths in the Western Cape due to mass shootings
10 dead after bus plunges off a bridge on the N3 in Mpumalanga
Immigration officer nabbed for soliciting R6k bribe, two cops arrested for drinking on duty
“This confirms why visible policing through boots on the ground is so important. Perhaps these successes will convince the National Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, why additional resources are required and so well deserved.
“The newly launched Safety Dashboard with its data and evidence, will help to further guide how and where the LEAP officers should be deployed. It will also guide us in terms of our violence prevention interventions,” Allen said.
He said during the same period, LEAP officers have searched 8 540 persons, conducted 395 searches at homes, searched 955 vehicles and conducted 90 roadblocks.
It has also conducted 12 integrated operations with other City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and 168 operations with the South African Police Service (SAPS).
“I’d like to thank communities for their continued support and assistance to the LEAP officers.
“Their vigilance and reporting have ensured that perpetrators could be tracked and arrested.
“We’ll continue to rely on all our communities and the various volunteer structures if we’re to achieve greater success and half the murder rate by 2029,” Allen added.
IOL