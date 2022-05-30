Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LEAP officers continue to yield success, arrest over 170 suspects in a week

LEAP officers continue to make success as they arrest suspects for various offences. File Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

LEAP officers continue to make success as they arrest suspects for various offences. File Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), a division of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, continues to yield success.

In the week of May 16 until May 22, officers managed to arrest 176 suspects for a variety of offences.

Story continues below Advertisement

The offences include possession of illegal firearms, possession of imitation firearms, ammunition, drugs, and dangerous weapons.

Illegal firearms were seized in Delft, Kraaifontein and Gugulethu.

According to the Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagan Allen, the impact of LEAP officers being deployed to communities is being felt.

More on this

“This confirms why visible policing through boots on the ground is so important. Perhaps these successes will convince the National Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, why additional resources are required and so well deserved.

“The newly launched Safety Dashboard with its data and evidence, will help to further guide how and where the LEAP officers should be deployed. It will also guide us in terms of our violence prevention interventions,” Allen said.

He said during the same period, LEAP officers have searched 8 540 persons, conducted 395 searches at homes, searched 955 vehicles and conducted 90 roadblocks.

Story continues below Advertisement

It has also conducted 12 integrated operations with other City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and 168 operations with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“I’d like to thank communities for their continued support and assistance to the LEAP officers.

“Their vigilance and reporting have ensured that perpetrators could be tracked and arrested.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We’ll continue to rely on all our communities and the various volunteer structures if we’re to achieve greater success and half the murder rate by 2029,” Allen added.

[email protected]

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimeCity of Cape TownSAPSCape TownSouth AfricaCrime and courtsCape Flats

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke