LEAP officers continue to yield success, arrest over 170 suspects in a week

In the week of May 16 until May 22, officers managed to arrest 176 suspects for a variety of offences.

Cape Town - The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), a division of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, continues to yield success.

According to the Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagan Allen, the impact of LEAP officers being deployed to communities is being felt.

“This confirms why visible policing through boots on the ground is so important. Perhaps these successes will convince the National Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, why additional resources are required and so well deserved.

“The newly launched Safety Dashboard with its data and evidence, will help to further guide how and where the LEAP officers should be deployed. It will also guide us in terms of our violence prevention interventions,” Allen said.

He said during the same period, LEAP officers have searched 8 540 persons, conducted 395 searches at homes, searched 955 vehicles and conducted 90 roadblocks.