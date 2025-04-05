'Left body in bushes': Pinetown court sets trial date for father in son's murder case

The trial of a man who allegedly beat up his eight-year-old son and strangled him to death has been scheduled by the Pinetown Regional Court for this month. Sandile Shezi made a brief appearance in this court earlier this week.

He is alleged to have strangled Sfundo Sibisi with a drawstring of his shorts, in the Shongweni area in January 2023. After he allegedly killed his son, Shezi called Sfundo’s mother to come and collect his body in the bushes before it was eaten by animals. Sfundo's birthday was three months before his murder, and he was about to start Grade 3. During court proceedings, Shezi raised his hand and brought up a year-old issue. He said he wanted the court to look into why an investigating officer came to Westville Prison and told him that he had been granted bail when he had not.

Shezi said this investigating officer came with an aunt called Nomathemba. He persisted in bringing up this matter. However, Rowen Souls, the State regional prosecutor, stated that since another Sandile Shezi had been given bail, it must have been a case of names being confused. However, Shezi kept on raising his hand, insisting on this issue.

“Forget about that, we will try your matter and finish it very soon. Your attorney knows what’s relevant and not,” said Magistrate Muntukayise Khumalo. Additionally, Magistrate Khumalo said the matter could not proceed as the trial was supposed to start this week. He said because of the congestion of the court roll, it would not start. “This court has commitments which make it impossible to start with this matter. For that, I apologise,” he explained.

The magistrate postponed the matter to April 25 and set it for the whole day. Shezi was remanded in custody.