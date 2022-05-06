Len Cloete back in ICU, Ipid almost complete with investigation

Durban: Almost six months after a video of Len Cloete being shot at a Muldersdrift Hotel, went viral, Ipid said it was almost complete with its investigation. Speaking to IOL on Friday morning, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said while the investigation was still on, it was nearing finality.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We will pronounce on the outcome,” said Suping. The policeman that allegedly shot Cloete has not been charged. A case of attempted murder was, however, opened following the shooting on November 15.

In the video, Cloete, wearing only his underwear, is heard insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range by another police officer. Cloete was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He was then moved to a rehabilitation centre and in late February returned home in a wheelchair.

Story continues below Advertisment

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services said Cloete was back in hospital and remained in the intensive care unit of a Pretoria hospital for the past three days. “When Cloete returned home from rehabilitation, he was doing quite well in the beginning. However, there were some setbacks, and in the beginning of April, he was re-admitted to hospital.” Bolhuis said he cannot speak and has suffered extensive brain damage.

Story continues below Advertisment