Len Cloete has began rehabilitation, recognises his wife and has kissed her, says private investigator

Durban – Len Cloete, the man who was shot by police at a hotel in Muldersdrift in November has started rehabilitation, recognises his wife and has kissed her. This is according to Mike Bolhuis of Specialised Security Services, a private investigation company.

Cloete was shot on November 15. A video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows Cloete wearing only his underwear, insulting police officers before allegedly seizing a gun from one of them. He was then shot at close range by another police officer.

Cloete was taken to hospital in a serious condition. This week Bolhuis said: “He is much, much better, he has been placed into a rehabilitation facility. His eyes are open and showing proper identification with his eyes. He recognises his wife, he kisses her.” Bolhuis said Cloete has regained sensation and feeling on one side of his body.

“He can make movement with the one side, and he is awake. “It is a miracle, he is getting rapidly better. We are extremely thankful for the medical practitioners, and the doctors and hospital. We appreciate those who have prayed for him, and will keep everyone updated on his health and the case,’’ he said. Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the victim remained in hospital and that there was still no reason for an arrest.