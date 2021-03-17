Lesufi visits Lenasia school after video showing violent attack on pupil surfaces

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi was on Wednesday expected to visit Lenasia South Secondary following a video footage showing a pupil being violently attacked. It’s not yet known when the incident happened but the video shows the victim, in school uniform, trying to get away from his attackers. He ends in the middle of the road where a topless teenager grabs him in and starts punching him. Two other people approach them, one of them holding a stick in his hand, but they don’t help the boy being beaten. Instead, one of the two tries to grab him but the topless guy keeps a stronghold on his victim and throws him on the ground.

As he lay on the ground, the one holding the stick joins the topless teenager while repeatedly kicking the boy on the head as he lay on the ground, cursing him as they do.

The other attacker uses the stick to hit the the boy.

Two people try to break up the fight but the topless teenager then approaches from the left and jumps on the boy’s head as he lays on the ground.

The violence of the act draws shouts of “yo, yo, yo” from those watching the incident.

As the topless teenager is being led away by those trying to stop the attack, the other attacker holding the sticks also jumps on the teenager that is still on the ground.

A man then approaches and leads him away from the injured boy.

Throughout the attack, many people were watching and recording.

Vehicles were passing by and hooting but no one stops the fight until later when the boy is already on the ground.

IOL