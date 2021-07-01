Level 4 lockdown: Isipingo mosque fined R5 000 for allegedly holding religious gathering

Durban: KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that a person was fined this week for allegedly holding a religious gathering at a mosque in Isipingo while the country is in Level 4 lockdown. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said on Tuesday night, a 40-year-old man was arrested for contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“The suspect was arrested after he allegedly held a religious gathering at a mosque in Isipingo. He was issued with a fine of R5 000.” Naicker said the man would appear in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on July 28. In a statement posted on their website The Muslim Judicial Council said they fully support the directives of the President and appeal to all citizens of South Africa to adhere strictly, to the Government's directives as per Lockdown Level 4.

