Life imprisonment for KZN father who gave his son a cellphone to play with while he raped his daughter

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal father who raped his biological daughter in 2019 has been served a life sentence. The 32-year-old was convicted and sentenced in the Verulam Regional Court this week.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the incident took place in November 2019 in the Cottonlands area. The NPA’s regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said that the victim and her 8-year-old brother had been visiting their father, who lived with their grandmother. “When they got there, they found him alone in his room, as their granny had gone out.

“After speaking to them for a while, the man gave the boy his cellphone and sent him to another room, while he closed the door and raped the girl.” The NPA said the incident came to light when the girl’s mother reported the matter to the police. “The victim was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix where she received medical care and counselling.”

After evading the police for two months, the father was arrested. He denied the allegations. In a victim impact statement the daughter said she was embarrassed and could no longer play with other children in the area as they knew what had happened to her.