Life imprisonment for KZN father who raped his minor daughter, infecting her with HIV

Durban: A KwaZulu Natal father who raped his biological daughter, infecting her with HIV, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The National Prosecuting Authority said the man was sentenced in the Madadeni Regional Court.

The nine-year-old old was raped in her home in the Osizweni area between 2014 and 2015. According to Natasha Kara, spokesperson for the NPA in the province, the victim eventually became ill and discovered that she was HIV positive. “This was a shock to her as she had never had sexual intercourse with anyone, apart from the rape incidents by her father.

“She revealed the rape to her sister, and their father was subsequently arrested. In a victim impact statement, the victim said she was haunted by the incident and ashamed that her father raped and infected her with HIV. IOL