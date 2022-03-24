Life imprisonment for man who robbed his mom and then strangled her

Durban: A 53-year-old Bethelsdorp man convicted for the mother of his mother has been jailed to life imprisonment. Peter Lyons was sentenced in the Gqeberha High Court on Wednesday.

Lyons was convicted of killing his mother, Mabel Lyons, in her Mpuko Street, Jacksonville home on the evening of November 27, 2019. “After suffocating her to death, he ransacked the house, taking her bank cards and the house keys. At about midnight, he withdrew R1000 cash from her account to buy alcohol,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. He handed himself over to police at SAPS Bethelsdorp the next day.

In addition to his life sentence, Lyons received 15 years for robbing his mom. Naidu said Lyons also confessed to the murder of his landlord, Dennis Ogle, 59, in March 2006. Ogle was strangled following an altercation with Lyons.

The court sentenced him to 20 years for the murder. All sentences will run concurrently. IOL