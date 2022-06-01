Life in jail for builder, who brutally killed a man he accused of dating his girlfriend

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the High Court in Limpopo on 33-year-old Jerry Fanani Hlungwani after he was found guilty of fatally stabbing Dankie Ngobeni with a knife. “The trial court found that on Saturday 22 August 2020, at about 10pm, the accused started accusing the victim of having an affair with his girlfriend. He also accused him of taking over his potential clients as they were both builders,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo narrated.

Story continues below Advertisement

“After a heated argument, he (Hlungwani) then produced a knife and stabbed the victim, who died at the scene. The incident happened at Mishiyani village outside Giyani.” Ngobeni was 44-years-old at the time. “The case of murder was assigned to Detective Sergeant Ocean Jim Makondo of Giyani SAPS detective,” said Mojapelo.

Last week, a 32-year-old man appeared before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder after he was arrested for allegedly killing an 80-year-old wheelchair-bound pensioner at Mutsha Thondoni village in Limpopo’s Vhembe District. At the time, Mojapelo said the gruesome murder happened on Wednesday last week at about midday, as the 32-year-old man accused the old man, who was his mother’s employer, of practising witchcraft. “The suspect, whose mother is reportedly a helper for the old man, arrived at the house and allegedly started hurling insults and accusing the old man of witchcraft. He quickly went to the room in which the victim was apparently taking a nap and broke the windows as well as the burglar door and entered the room,” Mojapelo said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said the 32-year-old allegedly took the lid of an iron pot and started hitting the octogenarian, thereby causing fatal injuries. IOL