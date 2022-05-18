Life sentence for KZN man who made his 11-year-old niece watch porn and then raped her

According to police, the incident took place on September 9, 2018, in the Mondlo area.

Durban: A KwaZulu Natal man has been jailed for life for raping his 11-year-old niece.

The girl had been at her uncle’s home when he forced her to watch a pornographic video and then raped her.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim was then given R8 and threatened by the uncle that he would kill her if she told anyone.

“The victim was brave enough and decided to report the matter to her elders, and a case of rape was opened at Mondlo SAPS.”