Life sentence for KZN man who made his 11-year-old niece watch porn and then raped her

Durban: A KwaZulu Natal man has been jailed for life for raping his 11-year-old niece.
According to police, the incident took place on September 9, 2018, in the Mondlo area.
The girl had been at her uncle’s home when he forced her to watch a pornographic video and then raped her.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim was then given R8 and threatened by the uncle that he would kill her if she told anyone.
“The victim was brave enough and decided to report the matter to her elders, and a case of rape was opened at Mondlo SAPS.”
Gwala said the matter was transferred to Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences, who took over the investigation.
On Monday, the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was sentenced in the Nquthu Regional Court.
The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name would be added to the National Sexual Offenders Register.
