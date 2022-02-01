Life sentence for man who raped his 78-year-old aunt

According to the NPA in the North West, Nkagisang Botha was convicted and sentenced in the the Itsoseng Regional Court for raping his 78-year-old aunt.

Durban: A 32-year-old North West man has been handed a life sentence for the raping his elderly aunt.

NPA Provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame said police reports revealed that in the early hours of 23 October 2017 the victim was woken up by a noise and went to investigate.

“She was then confronted by Botha who strangled and subsequently raped her on the floor. He, later on, dragged her to the bedroom and raped her again.”

Mamothame said the victim could not see who the perpetrator was, as it was dark.