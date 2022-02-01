Life sentence for man who raped his 78-year-old aunt
Durban: A 32-year-old North West man has been handed a life sentence for the raping his elderly aunt.
According to the NPA in the North West, Nkagisang Botha was convicted and sentenced in the the Itsoseng Regional Court for raping his 78-year-old aunt.
NPA Provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame said police reports revealed that in the early hours of 23 October 2017 the victim was woken up by a noise and went to investigate.
“She was then confronted by Botha who strangled and subsequently raped her on the floor. He, later on, dragged her to the bedroom and raped her again.”
Mamothame said the victim could not see who the perpetrator was, as it was dark.
“She reported the matter to the neighbours, who subsequently called her late son who was a police captain at the time.
“All the exhibits were collected at the scene for forensic analysis, among them was a bedsheet where the second rape occurred.
“In February 2018, the DNA results came back positive, linking Botha to the commissioning of the offence and he was later arrested and charged with rape.”
During sentencing Magistrate Boitumelo Chulu said the responsibility bestowed on the criminal justice system was to protect the most vulnerable members of society.
The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo lauded the SAPS and the State prosecutor on a successful conviction.
IOL