Life term for robber who killed guard and stole R30 000 during cash-in-transit heist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg –A cash-in-transit robber who was on the run for nine months after killing a security guard and stealing R30 000 has been handed a life sentence. Bhekani Dladla, 30, who lived at Dube Hostel in Soweto, was also sentenced to 15 years for armed robbery, 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and 10 years for possession of ammunition. According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu of the Hawks, Dladla and his accomplice Lalela Cwabaza, 37, accosted Fidelity security guards who had just collected R30 000 from a butchery in the Joburg CBD in May 2018. During the incident, one of the guards was shot and killed while Dladla and Cwabaza took the money and fled in a white Opel Astra. Then in February last year, police and security guards were called to a robbery at Edenvale High School.

A shoot-out between police and the robbers ensued and three people were shot.

Two died at the scene. The other was injured and taken to hospital while two others were arrested.

It later transpired that Cwabaza, who was wanted for the murder and robbery of the security guard, was one of the people who had been shot dead at the Edenvale school robbery. Dladla was not part of the robbers.

One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered at the scene.

Mulamu said shortly afterwards, they managed to arrest Dladla in Joburg after positively linking him to the crime scene through CCTV footage when the robbery was committed.

“During his court appearance, the investigation team successfully opposed his bail and he was remanded in custody until his sentencing.

“He was found guilty on counts of murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” she said.

Mulamu said this was not Dladla’s first brush with the law.

“In 2012 he was in his hostel room cleaning an unlicensed firearm. A shot went off and accidentally hit his friend who was also in the room.

“Dladla was arrested and charged with culpable homicide. He pleaded guilty during the trial and was given a five-year sentence.”

IOL