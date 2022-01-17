Lifeguards recover body of teenager who drowned at Blythedale Beach over the weekend
Durban: A teenager’s body has been recovered two days after he drowned while swimming at Blythedale Beach on the KZN North Coast.
Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue said the body was retrieved by lifeguards about 2km south of the entry point.
It was a joint effort by KwaDaKuza lifeguards, SAPS Dive Unit, Umhlali K9 Unit.
Herbst said they responded to the drowning just after 6pm on Saturday.
“Upon arrival of personnel, witness reports indicate that a teenager had entered the sea with friends, after lifeguards had gone off duty. He reportedly got into difficultly before disappearing from sight.
“Rescue crews conducted extensive searches including the deployment of a UAV. Unfortunately, no positive results were achieved and the search was suspended due to loss of light.”
IOL