Light aircraft crash in the Midlands kills 2 people

DURBAN - Two men have died in a light aircraft crash in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, paramedics said on Saturday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 12.34pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of an aircraft crash off the D534 in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands region, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement. "Reports from the scene indicate that the pilot and passenger, both elderly gentleman, had sustained fatal injuries. The patients were assessed on the scene and declared deceased by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner," Herbst said. INVESTIGATION The Accident and Incident Investigation Division has dispatched investigators to start the process of gathering information that will assist in establishing the cause or causes of a fatal aircraft accident that happened in Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal.

Initial reports indicate that the aircraft, with two persons on board, crashed moments after take-off fatally injuring both occupants. The aeroplane, which is a light sports aircraft called Bushbaby, had taken-off from Eva's Field, an airstrip in Hilton, and was heading for Umkomaas Airfield, which is situated at the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The evidence collection phase, which has already begun, and will continue onsite, will define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated timeframe for the completion of a final accident investigation report.

It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take a bit of time to complete.

However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken.

A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of this accident.

African News Agency (ANA)