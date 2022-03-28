Like father like son! Meet Rayhaan Sooliman making a difference at the Gift of the Givers

Durban: One of the most important lessons Muhammad Rayhaan Ismail Sooliman learnt from his father Imtiaz Sooliman was to remain humble in the quest of helping others. His father Imtiaz, the director of the Gift of the Givers, has been widely lauded for his humanitarian work both local and abroad.

Story continues below Advertisment

Last year he was named Social Justice Champion of the Year 2021 for the role his organisation played during the lockdown. His son Rayhaan, 34, director of Operations at Gift of Givers, shares his father’s passion for helping people. “When responding to people afflicted with disasters, put yourself in their situation. Ask yourself "What would you want people to do for you?" Then do that.”

He said one of the greatest lessons his father taught him was gratitude. “We should be grateful that we are in a position to assist and not the ones in need of help. This could change at any time.” Rayhaan Sooliman with country Director of Somalia Dr Hashi and his father Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Supplied Based in Pietermaritzburg, Rayhaan said he has been involved with Gift of Givers, from childhood. He actively became involved in management some five years ago.

Story continues below Advertisment

In addition to his operational role, Rayhaan also serves as an executive member of the board in South Africa, and as a trustee of Gift of the Givers Zimbabwe and Gift of the Givers Malawi. “I look after the logistics, operations and finances of the organisation in SA and abroad.” He said Gift Of The Givers was founded by both his parents, his uncle and his grandfather.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Within the organisation we have some incredible people that continue to inspire, motivate and guide me on a daily basis.” Rayhaan has travelled with the team to Darfur, Iran, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Syria for disaster operations. “Iran was the first disaster area I travelled to. It was for the earthquake in Bam (Kerman province). It was the first time I experienced such a massive disaster.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Syria was the most notable, because it was and still is one of our biggest interventions. I was not working for Gift of the Givers permanently at the time, but volunteered with the team of over 60 members including medical, media and logistics personnel. This was in 2013 still during the war.” Ironically, Rayhaan has found that some times disasters were a “blessing in disguise” for affected countries. “Mozambique was the most recent. It was during Cyclone Idai. One of the things that we always see in a disaster- is that sometimes the disaster is blessing in disguise. While it brings suffering and loss, it also draws attention to people that were neglected and suffering before the disaster hit. That awareness results in them receiving assistance that they were already in desperate need of.”

Talking about the challenges faced during the past two years with the pandemic, Rayhaan said the organisation had lost two of its people. “We lost one of our senior community representatives on the South Coast as well as our Chairman of Gift of the Givers in Malawi. They were two stalwarts in the organisation and till today we still feel the impact of losing them.” In addition there was the challenge of staff getting sick and losing family members to Covid-19.

“This was a new challenge, not unique to Gift of the Givers, on how do you maintain the level of support and assistance, while the team responsible for that are themselves battling with the same struggles?” When asked if he will one day take over the reigns from his dad, Rayhaan said: “The focus for now is on building the organisation, it's processes, the team, so that work and vision of Gift of the Givers carries on long after my dad or myself.