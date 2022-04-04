Limpopo community kills man in mob justice after he allegedly murdered a senior citizen

Pretoria – Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers has warned community members against taking the law into their own hands and resorting to mob justice following an incident in which a 59-year-old man was “severely assaulted” by community members. Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the 59-year-old was attacked after he had allegedly stabbed a 76-year-old man to death.

“The incident took place (on Saturday) 2 April, 2022, at about 3pm at Ndindani village in the Giyani policing area. The police responded to a scene where two men were found lying in a pool blood,” Seabi said. The first victim, identified by police as Mkacani Solomon Chabalala, aged 76, was certified dead on the scene. “The second victim, aged 59, who was allegedly assaulted by a mob, was transported to the nearby hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries. He was identified as Ben Shivuri,” Seabi said.

The South African Police Service in Limpopo is now investigating two cases of murder. The motive for the incident in which the 76-year-old man was fatally stabbed, allegedly by Shivuri, are yet to be ascertained. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Morris Maswanganyi on 082 565 6491 or the crime stop number 08600 10111or the nearest police station,” Seabi said.

Last week, police in Limpopo launched a manhunt for assailants who murdered a 35-year-old man, and burnt his body in Lephalale. “Acting provincial commissioner of the police in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers, has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to hunt down suspects who allegedly murdered a 35-year-old man and burnt his body, in Marapong township in Lephalale on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at about 6.50pm,” said another Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The victim was stabbed and stoned by his attackers next to a local liquor outlet. They set his body alight before fleeing the scene. Police were notified and a case of murder was opened.”

Mojapelo said the deceased has been identified as Jaffta Moatshe of Kauletsi Village, in GaSeleka. The motive for the attack was unknown, but police have requested that a man, known as Elias Matsieng, report to the nearest police station. “The police are calling on a person known as Elias “Malankane” Matsieng to avail himself at the nearest police station, as it is believed that he can assist in their investigation of this brutal incident,” Mojapelo said.

