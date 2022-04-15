Limpopo Health MEC says she’s saddened by the passing of conjoined twins

The twins, born at Jane Furse Hospital and admitted to Mankweng Tertiary & Academic Hospital Neonatal ICU died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Since their admission to Mankweng Neonatal ICU, specialists from various clinical disciplines from both Mankweng-Pietersburg Complex and Dr George Mukhari Central Hospital, have been hard at work in pursuit of the best possible intervention for the case.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said she was saddened by the news.

“The initial set of studies revealed multiple complexities which required appropriate and thorough planning of further management.

“We were hopeful that the scheduled joint academic meeting between specialists from Mankweng Tertiary Academic and George Mukhari Central Academic Hospital would bring the desired results for the future of the twins. Unfortunately the twins could not make it. Our sincere condolences to the family and community at large,” said the MEC.

IOL