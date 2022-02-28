Limpopo man drowns while searching for another man attacked by crocodile

PRETORIA – The Limpopo provincial search and rescue police unit, assisted by community members, have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man who drowned last week while on a search mission for a 24-year-man reportedly attacked by a crocodile. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police spokesperson in Limpopo, said the 35-year-old drowned in the Levubu River under the Tshaulu policing area in the Vhembe District.

“The deceased was positively identified by a relative at the scene as Thompho Nemushungwa from Tshifudi Mushungwa village,” Mojapelo said. “The victim was allegedly trapped under water while busy assisting in the search for a 24-year-old male, Fhulufhuwani Munzhelele from Kumbani village who was allegedly caught and dragged into the water by a crocodile while busy fishing at the said river on Wednesday, 23 February.” A joint search operation was conducted by the police divers, nature reserve officers and community members.

The search has resulted in the retrieval of the body of the 35-year-old man, while the search operation for the 24-year-old Munzhelele is still continuing. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has urged community members to be extremely cautious when fishing in crocodile infested rivers. “This is not the first incident to be experienced in the same area and we therefore caution community members to be extra careful when approaching these areas,” Scheepers said.

Earlier this month, a man drowned in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal while he was being baptised. At the time, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was being investigated by Isipingo SAPS after a 57-year-old man drowned during a baptism ceremony. On Twitter, the SAPS said the man was being baptised in the sea near the Isipingo Beach tidal pool.