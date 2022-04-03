Limpopo man stabbed, stoned to death and his body burnt at a liquor outlet

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has launched a manhunt for assailants who murdered a 35-year-old man, and burnt his body in Lephalale. “Acting provincial commissioner of the police in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers, has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to hunt down suspects who allegedly murdered a 35-year-old man and burnt his body, in Marapong township in Lephalale on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at about 6.50pm,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The victim was stabbed and stoned by his attackers next to a local liquor outlet. They set his body alight before fleeing the scene. Police were notified and a case of murder was opened,” he said. Mojapelo said the deceased has been identified as Jaffta Moatshe of Kauletse Village, in GaSeleka. The motive for the attack was unknown, but police have requested that a man, known as Elias Matsieng, report to the nearest police station.

“The police are calling on a person known as Elias “Malankane” Matsieng to avail himself at the nearest police station, as it is believed that he can assist in their investigation of this brutal incident,” said Mojapelo. Anyone with information can call Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Hlungwane on 082 565 7968 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers can choose to remain anonymous, and all information will be treated as confidential. Mojapelo said police investigations were ongoing.

∎ Last week, Mpumalanga police condemned the attack on a 31-year-old man who was hacked to death and torched, allegedly by a group of five men. Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened on Monday night, in the Kwa Mgodi area in eMkhondo (Piet Retief). “According to the police report, at about 7.15pm a certain man was at home with his wife and child when a group of five men armed with bush knives entered,” Mohlala said.

“They held the family hostage and dragged the husband outside, while the wife and child were kept inside. The man was allegedly hacked to death.” “The attackers reportedly pulled his body into a rondavel, before setting it alight. The attackers fled the scene,” Mohlala said. IOL