Limpopo murder victim stabbed in front of his dad during argument over cellphone

Pretoria – The SAPS in Thohoyandou has launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly murdered a 27-year-old man at Muraga village in a fight over a stolen cellphone. Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Saturday morning.

“The suspect allegedly went to the victim’s home and demanded his cellphone, which he alleged took the previous day. An argument ensued and suddenly, the suspect produced a sharp instrument and allegedly stabbed the victim in front of his father,” said Ledwaba. “He thereafter fled from the scene.” Police said the family took the 27-year-old victim to a local clinic where he died on arrival.

The SAPS was then alerted. “A case of murder was opened and the manhunt immediately activated. Police request Ndou Ntshavheni Michael, aged 37, to avail himself at the nearest police station as it is believed that he can assist with investigations,” said Ledwaba. “Anyone with information that can assist the police to arrest the suspect should contact Detective Sergeant Maanda Sumbana at 072 267 7346 / 067 246 3834 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.”

Last week, two men were arrested in Limpopo in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old farmer and his wife during a home robbery. At the time, Ledwaba said the unidentified farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during the robbery on their farm at Levubu, outside Thohoyandou. “The suspects were apprehended during the day following a massive manhunt which was launched by a task team and the police in Levubu following the implementation of the 72-hour activation that was ordered by the provincial commissioner (Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe) after the incident,” said Ledwaba.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were allegedly accosted by suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items including firearms and loaded them into the family vehicle. They apparently then set the house alight before leaving.” IOL