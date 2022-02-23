Limpopo snake catcher on the mend after being bitten by a black mamba after rescuing it from a ceiling

A YOUNG LIMPOPO snake catcher is on the mend after being bitten by a black mamba a week ago. Gideon Vorster, 21, said he had rescued a snake from the ceiling of a home in Nkowankowa town.

He had been accompanied by a fellow snake catcher Richard Max Radue. Vorster said after rescuing the snake he noticed that the snake was in its shedding process and had marks on it. “We were not sure if he did get hurt while in the roof and had to check before releasing it.

“It was after this process that I was bitten by the snake.” He said thankfully Radue rushed him to a local hospital.

VORSTER recovering in hospital. | Facebook “It was only at the hospital that we realised he bit me twice on the hand.” Vorster who has been catching snakes for about four years, said this was the first time he had been bitten by a venomous snake.

“It was scary, but thankfully I am on the mend. I am still in alot of pain, but hopefully I will be back to snake catching next week.” He said he had initially had a fear of snakes and while working at a lion and predator park went for a training on snake catching and instantly took a liking to it. He said he spent a day in hospital and was back home recovering.