Limpopo top cop Thembi Hadebe condemns latest fatal shootings

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the recent fatal shooting incidents, threatening the culprits with being hunted down.

This comes after the discovery of two bodies in separate instances. One body of an unidentified man was found in the bushes with fatal gunshot wounds in Khalavha Lunangani village in Vhembe District on Tuesday evening.

Police estimated the deceased to be in his late thirties, and was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes. His neck was tied with a belt. Police are still investigating.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act," said Hadebe.