Limpopo top cop Thembi Hadebe condemns latest fatal shootings

Thobeka Mthembu
Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the recent fatal shooting incidents, threatening the culprits with being hunted down.
This comes after the discovery of two bodies in separate instances. One body of an unidentified man was found in the bushes with fatal gunshot wounds in Khalavha Lunangani village in Vhembe District on Tuesday evening.
Police estimated the deceased to be in his late thirties, and was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes. His neck was tied with a belt. Police are still investigating.
“We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act," said Hadebe.
The second shooting victim was a 28-year-old security officer, who was allegedly shot by his colleague after they got into a heated argument at the Groblersdal Port of Entry in Tom Burke policing area. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was announced dead on his arrival. The colleague, 36, was arrested after the incident and will appear before the Phalala Magistrate's Court on Thursday, April 4.
Hadebe condemned what she called senseless acts of violence, and emphasised that law enforcement agencies were committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.
"Such brazen acts of violence will not be tolerated, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,“ said Hadebe.
Police urge anyone with information on the incident in Khalavha Lunangani, including information that can assist in identifying the deceased, to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Collen Sinyosi on 082 058 0064 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or use MYSAPSApp.
IOL News