LISTEN: King Misuzulu says KZN Premier's office has rendered him powerless

Durban - The king of the Zulu nation has spoken out about how the office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal has rendered him almost a puppet all the while calling him "King".

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says the way the Premier's office (through the King's office) is controlling him, it would soon venture into his bedroom affairs and tell him when to make another royal baby. He also said the office's control has rendered him a puppet. The king made these shocking revelations on Tuesday in Ulundi during his closed briefing with Amakhosi (Chiefs) from the province regarding issues of Ingonyama Trust. It is where he announced that Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela is taking over from former Judge Jerome Ngwenya as the new chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust board which manages 2.8 million hectares of land in the province.

The announcement of Inkosi Mzimela by the king ends a two-month-long tug-of-war over the position after Ngwenya insisted that he was still in charge of the board. Regarding the king’s office which is located in the office of the Premier and manages the king’s diary and movements, King Misuzulu said it has rendered him powerless. He said even his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, used to complain about the king’s office and the restrictions it imposed on him.

“Even my father passed away while complaining about this office, unfortunately, I inherited the same office which my father used to complain about. “My traditional leaders, I am not in charge of this office (the king’s office), it is controlled in Pietermaritzburg by the Premier (Nomusa Dube-Ncube). “My traditional leaders, this makes it difficult for us to manage our affairs, it makes it difficult to work,” he said.

Citing one example of how controlling the office is, the king said he even has to report his movements to it. “I can’t even move before reporting in Pietermaritzburg that I have to go somewhere, whatever I do should be reported in Pietermaritzburg, to the Premier. “They are about to come to my bedroom and tell me when to make a new baby, that is where we are heading now.

“My traditional leaders, this is painful and this is the situation I live under while I am king,” the king told the meeting. The monarch warned the traditional leaders that this is the beginning of a campaign to weaken the structure of traditional leadership. “After me, they are coming straight for you, we have to stop this, we have to fight this problem because we are unable to work.

“If the Premier does not want me to move, I can’t, I have to stay put. “It is very difficult to be a king and live on handouts,” the king lamented and asked that all royal affairs be moved to Ingonyama Trust. [email protected]