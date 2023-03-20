The EFF has organised a national shutdown to protest what it terms the failure of the ANC government to provide a decent life for South Africans. IOL will keep you updated on the national shutdown as it happens.

WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele Updates Media on National Shutdown National Shutdown: The rights of people to work and travel must be protected, says Ramaphosa Writing in his weekly “From the Desk of the President” newsletter, Ramaphosa said that the Constitution ensured the right to protest but that did not give anyone the right to “harass, intimidate or threaten anyone else”.

WATCH: Carl Niehaus calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down

National shutdown: Cape Town reports incidents of protest, failed attempts of arson Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said there have been some incidents reported. Smith said two incidents of failed arson were reported on Sunday.

National shutdown: police arrest 87 people, confiscate 24 300 tyres As the national shutdown gatherings get under way across the country, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 87 people have been arrested so far.

Of the eighty-seven arrested, 41 were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in North West, 15 in Free State. There are also arrests in other provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. Updates will be provided as and when information becomes available. National shutdown: EFF calls on international community to monitor protests as Ramaphosa deploys soldiers

Parliament has revealed that the deployment of the SANDF will cost the taxpayer about R166 562 058. WATCH: Soweto Activist Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini's Home Attacked During national shutdown

Cape law enforcement agencies are on high alert for the EFF's shutdown Law enforcement agencies in the province are on high alert today as thousands of members affiliated to the EFF are expected to join the national shutdown calling for an end to load shedding and the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

OPINION: Shutdown: A day of reckoning for Cyril Even before the spurious call to action by the radical minority opposition party EFF for a national shutdown today, takes place or not, its potential disruptive impact on the South African body politic and psyche was evident a few days before.

Township crime fighters and police ready for the national shutdown Members of eThekwini Neighbourhood Watch, a community-based crime-fighting structure in Durban townships, and the police are on high alert in anticipation of any criminal elements that might crop up in today's planned national shutdown called for by the EFF.