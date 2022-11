LIVE BLOG: Phala Phala scandal showdown as Parliament Speaker gets report from panel

All eyes are on the Phala Phala farm scandal today as an independent panel investigating the circumstances around the theft of $4 million (about R64m) from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, is expected to hand over its report to Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. News about large sums of foreign currency concealed under a mattress and couches at the farm came to light early this year after former State Security Agency and Correctional Services director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station.

Earlier reports by IOL and the Sunday Independent indicated that the money was allegedly stolen by five Namibians who conspired with a domestic worker on the farm in February 2020 and that Ramaphosa had allegedly failed to report the theft to the police. In September, one of the Namibians linked to the theft, Urbanus Shaumbwako, 37, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court following his arrest at a roadblock in October 2020. At the time, he was found in possession of 12 automatic firearms and also faced charges of reckless driving.

Others who were named by Fraser as having been involved in the theft include Imanuwela David, Errki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni and Petrus Afrikaner. The media in Namibia reported that police in Namibia denied any involvement in helping to cover up the theft. The panel that will be handing over the report includes Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, former head of the Gauteng High Court Division, Judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello.

"The purpose of the panel is to say, based on information before them, if there is prima facie evidence that warrants Parliament to look into the matter, if this is the case when the report is handed over, members of Parliament will then receive a report and will have an opportunity to look at it and go to the House and have it debated and adopted," Mapisa Nqakula said when the members of the panel were announced.